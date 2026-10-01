Dominion Energy's Energy Share program opens for winter Oct. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy's winter heating assistance program launches Thursday, October 1st, offering eligible customers up to $600 to help cover power bills.

The Energy Share program is open to Dominion customers facing financial hardship and eligibility is not based on income.

"So many families are stretched thin," explained Cherise Newsome, a Dominion Energy spokesperson. "They're trying to make ends meet. Inflation has touched every area of household budgets."

Newsome shared with News 3, financial hardship can take many forms under the program's guidelines.

"Energy share is designed to help families who are facing financial hardship. And that can look like a lot of things. Financial hardship could be unexpected medical bills. Financial hardships could include unexpected transportation costs that are necessary, for example, for you to get back and forth to work. Unexpected and necessary child care costs that may have increased, temporary interruptions in pay," Newsome said.

Legislation passed this year extended the Energy Share program, which had been set to expire in 2028.

"Originally, it was scheduled to sunset in 2028, but now it's been extended an additional 10 years through 2038. And the amount that is being spent on the program has also increased. So we encourage customers who are in financial hardship to go ahead and give us a call so we can provide the best support possible,"s said Newsome

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