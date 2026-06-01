Shake Shack opening first Norfolk location this week

NORFOLK, Va. — Shake Shack is set to open its first Norfolk location on Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m. The new restaurant is located at 1400 Monticello Ave. near downtown Norfolk.

The restaurant will serve Shake Shack favorites, including the ShackBurger, Crinkle Cut fries, hand-spun shakes and a variety of seasonal and limited-time menu items throughout the year.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first wave of customers through the doors will receive custom Shake Shack tote bags while supplies last.

The company is also partnering with The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, helping support the hospital's mission of providing health, healing and hope for children across the region.

The Norfolk restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The opening marks the latest addition to Norfolk's growing dining scene and gives Hampton Roads residents another option for burgers, fries and shakes in the city's downtown corridor.

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