86-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, driver arrested and charged: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect has been arrested and charged after a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Monday, according to Norfolk police.

24-year-old Malik Alea-Ngongo was charged with hit and run, according to Norfolk police.

On Monday around 10:48 a.m., a report came in for a suspicious car in the 5900 Block of Curlew Drive. Norfolk police say an 86-year-old pedestrian was found seriously injured in the 100 Block of North Military Highway. He died at the scene.

It has yet to be determined whether speed or alcohol were factors in this crash, according to Norfolk police. This incident remains under investigation.

Norfolk police say Alea-Ngongo is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

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