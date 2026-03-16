Norfolk Celebrates Irish Spirit at 59th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. — Granby Street in Norfolk’s Ocean View neighborhood transformed into a festive celebration of Irish culture as crowds gathered for the city’s 59th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade brought together residents of all ages to celebrate a long-standing local tradition filled with music, floats, and community spirit.

“I love being an Ocean View resident, and parade day is my favorite day of the year," said Norfolk resident Dana Kramp.

For many, the event is more than just a parade, it’s an annual reunion. Some Norfolk natives say the celebration is the best day of the year because it brings together people who grew up in the area.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid with my family,” said resident, Alex Weller. “We always make a whole thing of it. My mom used to make a ton of Jell-O shots, and now that tradition has been passed on to me where I make a ton of Jell-O shots. Obviously it’s just jell-o and nothing else.”

For those who couldn’t make it this year, organizers say there’s already something to look forward to. Next year’s parade will mark a major milestone: the 60th anniversary of the beloved tradition.

With St. Patrick’s Day still approaching, law enforcement are also reminding residents to celebrate responsibly. Through a partnership with Drive Safe Hampton Roads, residents can receive up to $15 toward a free ride home using Lyft, helping ensure everyone gets home safely after the festivities. For more information on that, click here.