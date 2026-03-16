Rep. Kiggans co-sponsors SCAM Act in aftermath of deadly ODU campus shooting

A local U.S. representative is throwing her support behind a bill that aims to make it easier to denaturalize and deport people who commit serious crimes, defraud the government, or aid a terrorist organization within 10 years of being naturalized.

On social media, Rep. Jen Kiggans said she joined as a co-sponsor to H.R. 7156, dubbed the Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act.

Last week’s shooting at Old Dominion University that took the life of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was a devastating tragedy that never should’ve happened. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh had previously been imprisoned for his ties with ISIS. I’m proud to co-sponsor @GOPMajorityWhip’s SCAM Act to… https://t.co/w1BTJY9ncw — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) March 16, 2026

The SCAM Act, if passed, would allow for denaturalization of people who are convicted of defrauding the government, associating with or aiding a foreign terrorist organization, or committing certain serious crimes such as aggravated felonies or espionage. This updated standard for denaturalization would apply to people if the relevant acts occurred within 10 years of being naturalized, and those who lose their citizenship could then be deported.

Kiggans affirmed her support for the SCAM Act after reposting a comment made by the bill's sponsor, GOP Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer.

Watch previous coverage: FBI leading investigation into deadly shooting at ODU

FBI leading investigation into deadly shooting at ODU

Emmer said Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, the former Virginia National Guardsman who authorities say is responsible for the deadly shooting at Old Dominion University, "should’ve been stripped of his citizenship and shipped back to Sierra Leone. Instead, he was let back onto our streets only to commit more terror. We can’t go on like this."

Jalloh — who had gotten out of jail a little more than a year ago after pleading guilty to trying to help ISIS — pulled out a gun, yelled out the common Muslim phrase "Allahu Akbar," and opened fire on the ODU class on March 12, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Jalloh shot the class instructor, ROTC Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, who later died at the hospital, and wounded two others in the class before the students subdued and ultimately killed him. FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is investigating the shooting as an incident of possible terrorism.