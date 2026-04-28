Virginia Supreme Court weighs the legality of new congressional map

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians are awaiting a Virginia Supreme Court ruling on the legality of a newly approved congressional map that could give Democrats a 10-1 advantage across the Commonwealth.

Voters narrowly approved amending the state's congressional districts, but several lawsuits are challenging whether Democrats properly followed the procedure to get the amendment on the ballot.

"The challengers here are asking to overturn the will of the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Matthew Seligman, an attorney for Democratic lawmakers.

One of the cases went before the Virginia Supreme Court Monday morning. The arguments focus on whether Democrats acted quickly enough to put the measure on the ballot.

In Virginia, a constitutional amendment must pass the General Assembly twice with an election in between for the House of Delegates. Democrats passed the measure last October after early voting had already started for last fall's elections. Republicans argue this action was too late.

"The law is very clear the constitution was not followed and we hope that the court will rule accordingly," Senate GOP Leader Ryan McDougle said. "I think saying that the constitution was not followed is correct."

"The constitution defines the election as taking place on the Tuesday succeeding the first Monday in November," said Seligman.

Longtime Virginia political observer Dr. Bob Holsworth said the case could come down to this specific timeline issue.

"It seems to me that the Supreme Court certainly is taking the arguments that the Republican plaintiffs have put forward seriously and largely this argument is coming down to this very technical question," Holsworth said.

The new map would create significant changes for parts of Hampton Roads, including placing York County in the same district as Alexandria. It is currently unknown when the Supreme Court will decide if this map will be used in the fall elections.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a new congressional map that could help give Republicans four seats in the state. However, reports indicate some Republicans are concerned the map would make certain red districts more competitive.

"So there are at least some Florida Republicans who are a little worried about potential backlash and whether or not this would actually be as effective as I think the redistricting could be in Virginia," said Holsworth.

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