2026 Virginia Energy Plan: Spanberger seeks public input on energy costs

Gov. Abigail Spanberger wants Virginians to weigh in on a 10-year plan that will tackle the state's energy future.

The 2026 Virginia Energy Plan will provide a roadmap on managing rising energy costs amid an increased demand for power.

“But our energy future should not — must not — just be written in Richmond. I want to hear from Virginians across every corner of the Commonwealth, and I encourage everyone who pays an energy bill in Virginia to make their voice heard,” Spanberger said in a statement.

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The Virginia Energy Plan — developed every four years — will address current challenges in the energy sector. The Virginia Department of Energy works with the State Corporation Commission, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Clean Energy Advisory Board and a stakeholder group representing consumer, environmental, industry and utility interests to prepare this plan.

Residents can share their thoughts in an online survey, which will remain open until July 31. Click here to complete the survey.

The final plan is expected to be announced in October.

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