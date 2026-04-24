Virginia governor signs 'Momnibus' legislation to improve maternal health

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger held a ceremonial signing Wednesday for the "Momnibus," a bundle of four bipartisan bills focused on improving maternal healthcare and supporting mothers across the state.

The legislation comes as more women die while pregnant or from childbirth in the United States than in any other high-income country in the world.

"And that is not a statistic we should ever accept," Spanberger at the signing. "It is a shameful reality that we must lead by example in changing."

The newly signed legislation expands Medicaid reimbursements to cover remote monitoring for pregnant women at high risk of complications. It also increases access to maternal mental health care screenings statewide.

Additionally, the bundle includes a bill to develop a better reporting system to track severe maternal morbidity across Virginia.

A fourth bill directs the Commissioner of Health to assess a future statewide maternal health safety initiative.

Spanberger said the bills build on previous work by lawmakers to address maternal health. All four bills passed with bipartisan support.

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