Redistricting referendum shatters Virginia fundraising records: VPAP

The referendum to allow for mid-decade redistricting became the most expensive ballot measure in Virginia's history by a wide margin, outpacing funds raised for a measure aiming to allow casino gaming in Richmond, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The Virginia Public Access Project's data catalogs spending through April 10, citing campaign finance reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections. In total, groups for and against the Democrat-backed redistricting measure raised over $83 million.



Groups that supported the measure raised $62.3 million

Groups that opposed the measure raised $20.9 million

The redistricting referendum passed by a margin of 51.45% to 48.55%, according to unofficial results posted on the Virginia Department of Elections' website.

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Spending for this referendum significantly exceeded the second-most expensive referendum in Virginia's history, which was an unsuccessful measure to allow casino gaming in Richmond. In total, $10.2 million was raised, according to the Virginia Public Access project.

Groups that supported the measure raised $9.89 million

Groups that opposed the measure raised $337,000

The Virginia Public Access Project notes that the funds reported are only from committees specifically created for these exact referenda; other state PACs and outside groups could have also raised money for these issues.