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Spanberger announces $1.5M to repair aging infrastructure across Hampton Roads

Money coming from the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund
Spanberger announces $1.5M to repair aging infrastructure across Hampton Roads
State of the Union Democrats
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Money from the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund will be put towards repairing aging infrastructure in Norfolk, Portsmouth and Newport News, according to an announcement made by Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

$500,000 will go towards renovating five structures owned by Mil-Spec Abrasives in Norfolk.

$550,000 will go towards revitalizing High Street in Portsmouth.

$480,000 will go towards repairing piers in the outer harbor of Seafood Industrial Park in Newport News.

In total, the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund received $2.4 million from the General Assembly for 2026.

“Virginia’s port communities play a central role in powering the Commonwealth’s economy and continue to have an important place in our shared history,” Spanberger said. “These investments will strengthen critical infrastructure, breathe new life into underused industrial assets, and create new opportunities for businesses and residents. 

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