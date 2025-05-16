Business owners in Phoebus expanding, opening new businesses amid growth in the area

HAMPTON, Va. — Dana Epstein is opening a space attached to one of the two restaurant’s she owns in Phoebus. The space will serve a variety of fresh food, including salads and breads, and is part of the ongoing growth in Phoebus.

“Phoebus has become a food destination," said Epstein. "You can park your car and get in where you fit in."

The restaurant the space is attached to, Grey Goose, recently moved to Phoebus from another part of Hampton where it had been for decades.

Watch: After recent closures, Phoebus prepares to welcome '8 or 9' new businesses in 2025

Epstein said the growth in the area was a factor in the decision to move.

“We see a lot of people that might start at one restaurant for an appetizer and then come for drinks to another and dessert to a third. So it’s just kind of a cool vibe," Epstein explained.

According to 2023 U.S. Census data, the most recent available, an estimated 537 people work in the arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, and food service industry in Phoebus.

Watch: 5 Phoebus shops win grants, meet with consultants to help grow their business

That’s up from 465 in 2022, the first increase since 2018.

Across the street from Epstein’s new bakery, an Italian restaurant is taking shape.

Co-owner Joe Illes gave News 3 a tour.

Watch: Bittersweet end to the year as Phoebus bar closes after NYE celebration

Like, Epstein he owns multiple restaurants in Phoebus and has noticed the growth.

“We’ve got people coming from all over to come here. People drive from Richmond, people still come across the HRBT from Virginia Beach and Norfolk to eat here," Illes said.

People may not be coming there just to eat, though.

U.S. Census data shows in 2023 the number of estimated family households was the highest since 2018.

Watch: More than $300M spent by Hampton tourists in 2022: Report

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be able to build businesses, to help create jobs, and to bring people in here," Illes said.

Taking advantage of the many opportunities both he and Epstein say Phoebus offers.