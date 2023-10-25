More than $300M spent by Hampton tourists in 2022: Report

HAMPTON, Va. — A recent report by the Virginia Tourism Cooperation showed that more than $300 million in director visitor spending happened in the city of Hampton in 2022.

“Tax revenue from our visitors equates to quality of life services delivered to residents,” said Mary Fugere with the Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Fugere said in addition to projects like road work and beautification being paid for by tourists' dollars, residents may see a break in their property taxes as well, because the budget can be balanced by outside sources.

"Visitor spending means that that injection of funds into our economy means that a resident doesn’t have to pay nearly the amount that they would have,” said Fugere.

More visitors also means more business for local hotels, bars and restaurants, like Goody's in downtown Hampton. Owner Eric Goody said he's noticed an increase in customers over the last year or two.

Ellen Ice / WTKR

"It makes it easier to pay the bills and the waitstaff makes more in tips,” said Goody.

Overall Fugere said, it's a win-win for those living and working in Hampton.

“It means jobs for our community, it means growth in terms of our economy, and every visitor that comes to Hampton, if they stay in our hotels, if they dine in our restaurants and shop in our retailers, it adds to a more robust, vibrant community,” said Fugere.

The report also stated that Hampton is in the top five fastest growing cities in the Commonwealth for tourism dollars.