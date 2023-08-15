2022 analysis reveals aquarium had $257M impact on Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium had an economic impact of $257 million on the city of Virginia Beach.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center supported more than 3,000 jobs, nearly $85 million in labor income, and $257 million in economic impact the city, according to a press release from the aquarium. Its tax revenues equated to the salary of 110 new police officers, firefighters or teachers in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Aquarium's mission is to connect people to the marine environment and inspire a more sustainable future, according to a recent press release. It is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

As a department of the city of Virginia Beach, the aquarium said it aligns its efforts with the City’s mission to enhance the economic, educational, social and physical quality of the community; and provide sustainable municipal services which are valued by its citizens.

The aquarium is the third most visited attraction in the Commonwealth, according to an aquarium press release. A recent analysis calculated that 2022 Virginia Beach visitors spent $210 million in the city that they otherwise would not have spent without the aquarium's presence.

This analysis also looked at the potential impact of the Virginia Future Renovation (VAFR), according to the aquarium's press release. The VAFR is an approximately $250 million investment intended to replace the Aquarium’s aging infrastructure in the main building and update the facility to enhance the overall visitor experience.

The study revealed key findings about the future economic impact of the VAFR:

• The renovation will support nearly 2,500 jobs, more than $156 million in labor income, and $360 million in economic activity in Virginia Beach.

• The completion of the VAFR will expand the Aquarium’s operations to support an estimated 3,400 jobs, $95 million in labor income, and nearly $300 million in annual economic activity.

• This expanded operation will support $6.5 million in annual tax revenues for Virginia Beach and approximately $9.3 million for the Commonwealth.

Beyond the economic impact, the 2022 analysis also reported the quality of its educational and environmental efforts, according to a recent Virginia Aquarium press release. The Aquarium responded to more than 113 cases of marine mammals and 156 sea turtles stranded on beaches and led more than 100 on-site school programs reaching more than 6,700 students.