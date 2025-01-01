Bittersweet end to the year as Phoebus bar closes after NYE celebration

HAMPTON, Va. — It’s a bittersweet New Year’s Eve in Phoebus.

Phoebus Dive Bar is closing its doors after their celebration Tuesday night.

One of the owners, Angelica Italiano, told News 3 that the business has been open since 2019 and has been struggling.

“I think COVID just trained us to stay home, and the economy shifted so much with inflation and prices and you know, just so many bills,” explained Italiano who said she owns the establishment with Jon Cawley.

Phoebus Dive Bar is located at 31 E. Mellen Street in Hampton. It will be open for New Year’s Eve. Italiano said they’ll have a champagne toast at midnight along with specials as they prepare to close.

Italiano said she’s grateful for the support over the years, adding, “I’m sad, but I think that new adventures and new journeys will come.”