Fire that killed 1 cat on Kirkwood Lane caused by misused space heater: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach firefighters were still out at Kirkwood Lane Friday afternoon continuing to put out hotspots after a home caught fire Thursday night due to the misuse of a space heater.

Sparks could be seen flying outside of a home Thursday night as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department tells News 3 that one person was forced out of the home and one cat was killed.

Watch similar coverage: Single mom thanks supportive Baycliff community after losing everything in house fire

Single mom thanks supportive Baycliff community after losing everything in house fire

VBFD said the fire was accidental and caused by a space heater igniting combustibles in the garage.

With us now being in the cold weather season, firefighters want to remind the community to not put a space heater near anything that could catch fire.

John Hood

"It is like not too close to your couch if it's in the garage not even too close to the walls that are combustible," Assistant Chief Joshua Goyet, said. "So it should be in an area that's completely free of pretty much anything."

Goyet said this time of year is when their call volume goes up.

Watch similar coverage: Devastating Virginia Beach fire forces family from home days before Christmas

Devastating Virginia Beach fire forces family from home days before Christmas

He said fires are not only due to space heaters but also holiday cooking.

He's reminding homeowners to make sure if they're running an electric space heater to have it plugged directly into the wall.

John Hood

You should also not use a propane heater indoors.

VBFD said the Red Cross was contacted to help the person forced out of their home on Thursday.

Watch similar coverage: How fans in the Downtown Tunnel saved the day during huge car fire

How fans in the Downtown Tunnel saved the day during huge car fire

"This is our busiest time of year with regards to home fires," Leslie Crocker, with the Coastal Virginia Chapter of the Red Cross, said.

Crocker said the home fire season normally runs from the Fall through March and adds they've seen an uptick in home fires since October.

The Red Cross is mostly made up of volunteers who help when tragedies happen whether it be finding shelter to medications.

John Hood

No matter what assistance they provide it costs money and time.

With more home fires it means they could always use more donations or volunteer help.

"Donations that come in throughout the year are basically what allows us to have the resources that we need for the volunteers to go out on these calls," Crocker said.

Crocker is also reminding homeowners to check their smoke detectors and have an evacuation plan ready in case an emergency ever happens.

For more information on how to help the Red Cross assist our neighbors click here.