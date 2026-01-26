Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts 143  Closings/Delays
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A cold week, Wind chill in the single digits

Monday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Wind Chill Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph (40).png
Low Temperature Bar Graph (2).png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cold and breezy week with highs in the 30s. Look for a clearing trend to start the week.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s this morning. Watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Today’s highs will only warm to the upper 30s, but it will feel colder with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with more sunshine by the afternoon.

Day Planner - AM.png

Get ready for a really cold start on Tuesday. Morning lows will drop to the teens with wind chill values in the single digits. Highs will only warm to the mid 30s but we will see lots of sunshine.

ADI Wind Chill Forecast.png

Still cold for the rest of the week. Highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. An isolated snow shower is possible Wednesday night to Thursday morning but little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

We are watching another chance for wintry weather this weekend as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast to the East Coast. At this point in time, confidence is low. It is just something to keep an eye on as we go through the week.

Today: Some Clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid teens. Winds: NW 10-20
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast