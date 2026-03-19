Fourth arrest made in connection with VB Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 20-year-old man is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the shooting that hurt six people at Oceanfront nearly two weeks ago, Virginia Beach police said.

Alex G. Scott Jr. of Norfolk was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of attempted robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of attempted malicious wounding and six counts of felony reckless handling of a firearm, according to VBPD.

Watch related: Two men arrested in connection with VB Oceanfront shooting that hurt six

Two men arrested in connection with VB Oceanfront shooting that hurt six

Wednesday’s arrest follows the arrests of 22-year-old Jamari D. Horton and 19-year-old Andrew P. Anthony on March 11. Horton and Anthony each face the same charges as Scott, according to VBPD.

Watch related: Cavalcante granted bond

Man who turned himself for VB Oceanfront shooting that hurt six denied bond

18-year-old Matheus Cavalcante turned himself in the day after the shooting and was granted bond set at $25,000 on Monday, after initially being denied. According to court documents, he was charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

Watch related: Six shot at Oceanfront incident

6 people shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront; police search for 2 suspects

VBPD officers patrolling the Oceanfront heard shots fired around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, March 7 in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. They found five people who had been shot: four men and one woman. Detectives later found a sixth victim at a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Virginia Beach police are continuing to investigate the shooting.