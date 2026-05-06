Virginia Beach renames Owl Creek Boat Ramp to honor late delegate Barry D. Knight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach leaders unanimously voted Tuesday to rename the Owl Creek Boat Ramp in honor of longtime delegate Barry D. Knight, remembered for his decades of service and deep ties to the community.

Knight died in February at 71 years old after battling cancer for 2 years.

He served in the Virginia House of Delegates for more than 20 years, building a reputation for working across party lines and focusing on local issues that mattered most to his district.

Mayor Bobby Dyer reflected on what set Knight apart from others in public life.

"But what was amazing to me how he was able to cross party lines work with everybody get things done but he did it with heart and soul," Dyer said.

City leaders say beyond politics, Knight's character left a lasting impression on those who worked alongside him.

"He was probably one of the most respected politicians I ever met," Dyer said.

That respect extended beyond City Hall and into his personal life, where family remained at the center.

"I know for a fact Barry loved his family," Dyer said.

Knight's family was present for the tribute and said the location feels especially fitting.

"We really appreciate all of yall and this really means a lot to our family," a family member said.

"I really think yall picked the right thing. Barry is a fisherman and the boat ramp is just perfect," a family member said.

The renaming ensures Knight's legacy will live on along the water — where the community he served can continue to gather.

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