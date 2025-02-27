ODU double fatal shooting marks deadliest on a college campus in 6 months, data shows

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday's shooting on Old Dominion University's campus marks the deadliest shooting on a college campus nationwide in the past six months, data shows.

Data from Everytown for Gun Safety shows the shooting marks the seventh shooting that's occurred on a college campus across the US this year. Of those shootings, three have been fatal, data shows.

Norfolk police and ODU police say they responded to ODU's campus at parking lot 3 on 49th Street around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Delanio M. Vick, 18, and Timothy G. Williams Jr., 20, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where they later died. Police have not named a suspect at this time.

Shootings on school grounds nationwide

Nationwide, only two other college campus shootings have resulted in fatalities this year, data shows. In both incidents, the shooter was the only person who died.

The first happened on Jan. 20 at East Carolina University in Greenville.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, the shooter was shot and killed by police in the school's recreational facility parking lot after threatening to harm themselves and aiming a gun at police.

The second occurred on Feb. 17 when a person was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside of Western Michigan University's public safety building, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

The shooting at Western Michigan University is the only college campus shooting from this year where a gunshot wound was self-inflicted, data shows.

On Aug. 26, 2024 at Rice University in Houston, was the last time two people were killed in a shooting on a college campus.

Virginia shootings on school grounds

In Virginia, of the two shootings that happened on schools grounds at K-college schools this year, both were in Hampton Roads.

The first happened back in January at John Smith Elementary School in Hampton.

A man was charged after he unintentionally shot and wounded himself while parked in the school's parking lot during dismissal.

The ODU shooting was the second.

Last year, data shows Virginia saw seven shootings on school grounds at K-college schools.

Two of those shootings happened at Virginia State University, the only college to see a shooting on school grounds in the state last year.

North Carolina shootings on school grounds

In North Carolina, data shows the state has seen two shootings so far this year, one of both of which happened on college campuses.

The first was the shooting at East Carolina University in which officers shot and killed a shooter after they threatened to harm themselves and aimed a gun at police.

The second happened earlier this month at Winston-Salem State University.

That shooting involved an 18-year-old student who was wounded after unintentionally firing a gun inside a university residence hall, injuring himself.

Last year, data shows North Carolina saw 12 shootings on schools grounds at K-college schools.

Eight of those shootings - nearly 67% - happened on a college campus.