Man who allegedly shot himself on accident near John Smith Elem. School facing charges

HAMPTON, Va. — A man who police say accidentally shot himself near a Hampton school Thursday is now facing charges.

Police say they were called to John Smith Elementary School just after 2 p.m. for a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back parking lot of the school.

The school did go on lockdown briefly, but police say there was never a threat to the school.

Police haven't identified the man, but they say he is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, discharge of a firearm within a thousand feet of a school, and reckless handling of a firearm.