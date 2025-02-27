Suspect still at large after 2 shot along ODU's campus

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were shot near Old Dominion's campus in the 1400 block of W 49th Street with potentially deadly injuries around 9:40 p.m., according to Norfolk police.

The area is near the Broderick Dining Commons. On the other side of 49th Street is the residential Larchmont neighborhood.

The suspect is reported to be at large and students have been told to stay inside.

Raw footage from scene of ODU campus shooting

An ODU alert was sent out to students and faculty which confirmed ODU police is investigating the shooting, an ODU spokesperson told News 3.

"O.D.U. Urgent Alert: ODU Police is investigating a shooting incident. Suspect is at large. Remain indoors at this time," the alert reads.

WTKR News 3's Leondra Head said she counted nearly 20 police officers at the scene.

