One year after Killam Avenue mass shooting, no arrests made

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday will mark one year since a mass shooting in Norfolk left two dead and five others injured.

This was on Killam Avenue not far from Old Dominion University's (ODU) campus.

There are still a lot of questions as the case remains open.

A year later, families are pushing for change and answers with no arrests made in this case.

"One year and nothing took place, in terms of trying to resolve this crime. We have to have some kind of information that's available for the community. The community is hurting," said Bilal Muhammad, President of Stop the Violence.

That hurt Muhammad describes continues to linger a year after innocent lives were taken by gun violence.

"It's been one year, and the murderers are still out today," said Muhammad.

September 4th, 2022 is when chaos broke out.

Norfolk Police were called to Killam Avenue.

When officers arrived they found four women and three men shot.

Two of the victims died, and several of the shooting victims were Norfolk State University students.

"All in the front door, the windows. There was shell cases that was left in the parking area. Blood was everywhere this was horrible," Muhammad recalled.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad has been working to combat gun violence for decades.

He came to the scene after the shooting happened and held a "Stop the violence" rally to console the community and urge people to come forward to police if they knew anything.

Yet, one year later, there are still many questions.

"Someone saw something and definitely a lot of people heard something," said Muhammad.

This all has left others in the community uneasy.

"Everybody is scared to say something because they feel like they're going to be next. I mean, the only way I see this is going to stop is more cameras and more people speaking up on it," said one concerned resident.

The resident told News 3 it's unfortunate the families impacted from the mass shooting still have no closure.

"It's sad you have a whole bunch of families who's losing loved ones for nothing," they said.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi shared the following statement with News 3 Sunday:

"The Killam Avenue homicide remains an open police investigation. I grieve for the families who have been waiting for a break in the case. I urge witnesses and members of the community to share any information they have with the Norfolk Police, Crime Solvers, or the P3 App. With your help, we can work to bring justice to the victims and hold accountable the people responsible," said Fatehi.

"So we ask you, those that pulled the trigger to put the guns down, and change your lifestyle," said Muhammad.