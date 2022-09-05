Community activist holds prayer gathering after 2 dead, 5 injured after mass shooting on Killam Avenue

NORFOLK, Va.— After the mass shooting in Norfolk today, many people are asking why? Community activists had a prayer gathering where the shooting took place.

Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was on Killam Avenue not far from Old Dominion University where the shooting happened, and now people are relying on the strength of prayer to turn things around.

"Let us work together to uplift our communities and bring our people together and stop the senseless violence that we have. I will end on this prayer" said Jason Inge, community activist.

Concerned residents and community activists held on to their faith after gun violence erupted in Norfolk.

"Our city is in chaos and we need to get it under control," said Inge.

Chaos broke out at a party on Killam avenue overnight Sunday, not far from ODU. Police say seven people were shot. Of those seven, two people died. Police say they are 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight.

"This really likes a heavy weight on my chest," said Bilal Muhammad, President of Stop the Violence Team.

Norfolk State University's President says McKnight was a second-year student from New York with a pre-nursing major. But less than 24 hours after the shooting happened, more evidence has been found.

"We got bullet fragments that are here. These were found at the actual building," said Inge.

But the violence doesn't end there. Police also investigated a homicide on North Military highway and shooting on 18th Bay street where someone was shot 3 times. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi is pleading with the community to come forward if they know any information or saw anything.

"We need help from the community so that Norfolk police can make the arrest so we can go to court. The best solution to keep people out of graves and people out of prison cells is for people not to do these things. As far as these incidents I would hold everybody accountable" said Fatehi.

As crime continues to rise in Norfolk, police have not caught any suspects involved in these 3 incidents.

