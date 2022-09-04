Hospital lockdown lifted after 7 shot in Norfolk mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk police say seven people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a mass shooting in the Highland Park section of the city near Old Dominion University.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Killam Ave. near 50th St. around midnight Sunday for a shooting. In a tweet, police confirmed seven people had been shot and that two of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue. 7 people have been taken to the hospital (5 have non-life threatening injuries, 2 have life threatening injuries) Call came in around 12:00 a.m. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/rTnL4e4YEF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 4, 2022

Norfolk emergency dispatch radio traffic also indicated emergency crews responded to several other shooting incidents around the city overnight. News 3 cameras located active police scenes at 18th Bay St. and Pleasant Ave. and the intersection of N. Military Hwy and Brickell Rd. There was also a call out for a shooting at Nicholson Street in Young Terrace just after midnight.

We are working to learn details about how many victims were shot in each of those incidents, their conditions and any possible suspect information.

A police source tells News 3 that Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's Trauma Center was locked down as a result of the violence and number of patients. Emergency dispatch radio traffic indicated other patients were temporarily diverted to other hospitals for treatment. Around 5 a.m., a hospital spokesperson said the lockdown had been lifted and normal operations had resumed.

A News 3 crew viewed a staging area set up outside Sentara Norfolk General's Emergency Department where families of victims could gather information about their loved ones.

Sources also say first responders from Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Virginia State Police were called in to assist Norfolk Police, Fire and EMS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for more information.