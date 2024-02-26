ODU police looking for 4 people linked to sexual assault in on-campus garage

NORFOLK, Va. — Police at Old Dominion University are looking for four people who are allegedly linked to a sexual assault in an on-campus parking garage.

A statement to campus from the police department said it happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 25.

Police said the reporting parties were leaving a party in the 1400 block of 37th Street. They took a ride in a black Jeep Compass from four people they met at the party.

The Jeep drove to a parking garage on campus in the 1300 block of 43rd Street where the incident took place, police said in the campus notification.

"ODUPD Investigators need your help identifying the four individuals linked to the incident who were described to be in their early twenties, black hair, and medium and dark skin complexions. One individual is pictured below, police said in the release.

Safety Tips:

The ODU community is asked to use caution when meeting new individuals.

Report all crime or suspicious incidents.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid walking alone.

If your partner says no or does not give clear verbal consent, sexual activity must stop.

Your partner cannot give consent if incapacitated with alcohol or drugs, coerced, threatened, or frightened.

The person(s) who initiate(s) a new level of sexual activity is responsible for getting consent for each level of intimacy.

Limit your use of alcohol.

Step in if you see a friend or acquaintance being taken advantage of or trying to take advantage of another person. Separate the individuals and make sure they get home safe.

Anyone with information should contact ODU police at 757-683-4000.