ODU students say stray bullet from overnight shooting went through their house

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is following through on a shooting that happened over the weekend near ODU's campus.

Police say they responded to the shooting near West 37th Street and Elkhorn Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

As police continue to investigate, we spoke with two ODU students who were a little too close to the action. One told us he dodged a literal bullet in his sleep after shots were fired.

"I woke up around 5 a.m. and I just see a hole in the wall and I say... 'Well that's kinda crazy,'" explained ODU junior Jake Owens.

Watch previous coverage: 3 men recovering after early morning shooting near ODU

3 men recovering after early morning shooting near ODU

He says a bullet entered the side of the home where his bedroom was and exited through a window shutter on the second story.

On Monday, Owens showed us the spot where he says a bullet flew through his bedroom wall, just feet from where his head was — a close call he slept through.

"It was about three feet above my head that night," explained Owens.

News 3 As police continue to investigate, we spoke with two students who were a little too close to the action.

While it did not stir Owens, the bullet woke up his roommate Aaron Anderson.

"We all heard a ton of shots go off and it was right over there, beside our house," explained Anderson.

According to the students, that wasn't the extent of the damage.

"One of our friends, his truck was parked in the front yard and his truck also got hit," explained Anderson.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth mother shares grief, anger after son dies in shooting

Portsmouth mother shares grief, anger after son dies in shooting

They say this isn't the first time a shooting like this has happened this close to home.

"This is probably the fourth time it's happened," explained Owens. "Even if something like that doesn't happen, there have been fights outside on the street and all that. So we're definitely going to move closer to campus next year."

Police tell us the three victims in Sunday's shooting were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not given the names or ages of the wounded men. They also haven't shared any potential motives behind the shooting.