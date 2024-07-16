Students assaulted, shot fired during armed burglary: ODU Police

NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after ODU police say two ODU students were assaulted inside a student apartment building July 14.

According to police, the physical assault also involved a gun being fired.

A picture from ODU police shows three people police believe were involved in an armed burglary where two students were attacked.

ODU

Another picture from police shows the car police believe those three people may have been in.

WTKR

“It makes you just check your shoulder, be more aware, make sure your door’s locked, make sure your alarm system’s on if you have one," said ODU student Ava Rice.

The attack happened at a unit inside the Portsmouth House student apartment building on W. 43rd St. according to a police incident report.

Students News 3 spoke to at a coffee shop nearby said they had heard about the incident and it is concerning, but they take precautions.

“We’re a bunch of girls living together and, obviously, where we are we have to be careful. So we’re definitely in the buddy system a lot, even just getting in and out of the car," ODU student Chloe Lawler said.

ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton said the investigation was "very fluid" as of Tuesday.

“Everybody’s being cooperative and has been from the beginning of the investigation," Shelton said.

This is not the first time the university has been in the spotlight in 2024 because of a crime.

In February, News 3 told you about a reported sexual assault in a campus parking garage.

Sunday’s attack is also not far from where two people were killed and five injured in an off-campus shooting in 2022.

Shelton said police know how the three people believed to be involved in the incident got into the building

Police also have video of the three inside. But they didn't want to release any of this information Tuesday because of their ongoing investigation.

The chief adds, one of the three people fired a gun, but it wasn't aimed at anyone, and no one was injured by the gunfire.

“Any time a student feels unsafe, whether they’re walking someplace, see something that doesn’t feel right, call us. We’re here 24 hours a day. We can be there in a matter of minutes, and we can certainly help to resolve whatever issues may be occurring," Shelton emphasized.

The university does have an app that can be used to report information to police about crimes or other incidents. You can download it here.