Man convicted in 2023 Turnpike Rd. homicide sentenced to 13 years, 5 years probation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man convicted in the 2023 murder of 20-year-old Ja'Son Antonio Randolph is facing more than a decade of prison time.

Nearly two years ago, WTKR News 3 told you about a deadly shooting that happened in a shopping plaza in Portsmouth at the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road.

Court documents say Ja'son was shot after walking out of a vape shop by Deterrryo Harris.

Ja'son's mother, Jenial Randolph, previously told News 3 that her son's killer knew Ja'son since they were children.

"They did know each other from childhood growing up around the city," she told News 3 in November. "Not only did he take away a life, he threw his whole life away."

The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Office originally charged Harris with first-degree murder but a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in November.

"It is a sense of release to have a guilty verdict for my son," Jenial told News 3 in November. "I was looking forward to that. But everyday the pain is still there."

Harris was also convicted of shooting/stabbing in commission of a felony, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, damage to property less than $1000 and reckless use of a firearm in the fatal shooting of Ja'son.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, and five years on consecutive probation.