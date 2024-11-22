Portsmouth mother relieved son's killer is convicted in Turnpike Road homicide

Over a year ago, News 3 told you about a deadly shooting that happened in a shopping plaza in Portsmouth at the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road.

Court documents say 20-year-old Ja’son Randolph was shot after walking out of a vape shop by Deterryo Harris, who was convicted of second-degree murder.

"It is a sense of release to have a guilty verdict for my son. I was looking forward to that. But everyday the pain is still there," Jenial Randolph, Ja'Son mother said.

April 11, 2023, the day Ja’Son was killed, is a day Jenial says she’ll never forget.

"I miss his presence and his smile," Jenial said.

Jenial said that her son's killer knew Ja'son, as they grew up together.

"They did know each other from childhood growing up around the city. Not only did he take away a life, he threw his whole life away."

Legal analyst Eric Claville shares why Harris was charged with second-degree murder.

"In order to prove first-degree murder, one has to prove that it was intentionally. With second-degree murder, you do not. More than likely prosecutors couldn’t prove that this was a premeditated killing but rather a reckless killing," Claville said.

"He could serve between 5 and 40 years in prison for second-degree murder," Claville said.

Deterryo Harris will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2025, for his charges.