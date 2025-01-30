Horses suspected of neglect at Suffolk property being relocated, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — Nearly two dozen horses suspected of animal neglect are being relocated after six others were found dead at a property in Suffolk, police and animal control officers said.

The six dead horses and 22 others suspected of neglect were found at a property on Buckhorn Road on Sunday, according to the Suffolk Police Department's Animal Control Division.

Officers tell News 3 they began removing the horses on Tuesday to undisclosed rescue organizations and shelters.

The dead horses are being taken to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for necropsies.

Multiple search warrants were executed at the location in the 1200 block of Buckhorn Drive and other nearby properties owned by the same individuals.

Police say they are working with a licensed, independent veterinarian to investigate, treat, and safely remove the remaining horses from the properties.

