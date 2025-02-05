Court docs reveal details on former Portsmouth councilman Barnes domestic assault charge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — New information has emerged regarding the domestic assault charge against former Portsmouth City Councilman De'Andre Barnes stemming from an altercation with his wife, Lisa Perry, in December.

According to court documents, this charge relates to the incident in December. Other documents describe a prior incident from November.

Perry accused Barnes of threatening to share explicit images of her on social media. In a criminal complaint, she claims that in November, he sent her a sexually explicit video of herself without her consent.

She alleged that he created a fake Facebook page and threatened to distribute the video online if she did not contact him.

On Dec. 8, police responded to a call at Barnes’s home regarding a reported burglary. Barnes initially told dispatch that a man with a gun was attempting to break in.

However, he later informed them that it was his wife, Lisa Perry, and her children.

When officers arrived, Perry reportedly explained that she was attempting to retrieve belongings from the house after Barnes had changed the locks.

Perry’s identification showed the home's address, and police advised Barnes on the legal process for eviction.

The complaint states that Perry attempted to enter the home, at which point Barnes allegedly pushed her into a storm door in front of police. Perry requested charges and an emergency protective order be filed.

Barnes also filed a protective order against Perry.

In his order, he claimed that during the December incident, Perry pinched him and that he had received death threats from her previously.

Barnes is due back in court in April.