Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityWilliamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Actions

Poquoson firefighter charged with possession of child pornography granted bond

IMG_7734.jpg
Posted
and last updated

POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson firefighter charged with felony possession of child pornography was granted a $5,000 bond by a judge in court Friday.

Cody Torrence, 35, was arrested and charged following a tip the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received regarding child sexual abuse material, police say.

In court, a judge decided to grant bond, citing Torrence's lack of previous offenses.

Bond stipulations include pretrial supervision, regular drug and alcohol testing, no access to any devices that can connect to the internet, and a ban on contact with minors.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device