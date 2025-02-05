Homicide rate in Hampton Roads down nearly 69% in January compared to same time last year, data shows

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The homicide rate in Hampton Roads is down significantly for the first month of the year compared to this same time last year, according to News 3's Homicide Tracker.

Data shows in January of last year, the region recorded 13 homicide victims, a rate of 8.94 murders per 1,000,000 people. So far this year, Hampton Roads has seen four homicide victims, a rate of 2.75 murders per 1,000,000 people.

That's a nearly 69% decrease compared to the homicide rate reported across the seven cities last January.

This year, Norfolk has seen at least two homicide victims, followed by Virginia Beach and Portsmouth with one.

Last January, Portsmouth saw five homicide victims, a rate of 5.19 murders per 100,000 people. This month, data shows the city saw at least one homicide victim, a rate of 1.04 murders per 100,000 people.

That's about an 80% decrease for the city's homicide rate this January compared to this same time last year.

News 3 is using 2024 population data from the World Population Review to calculate homicide rates for, both, this year and last because census data for those years has not yet been released by the U.S. Census Bureau.