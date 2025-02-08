Portsmouth woman shot and killed Wednesday was pregnant: court docs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Court documents News 3 obtained show the victim involved in Wednesday's shooting off of Kenny Lane was a pregnant mother.

According to those documents, police received a call from a little boy believed to be only seven years old and said their father had shot their mother.

When police arrived they found Shaquana Deborah Jordan on the porch with a gunshot wound to her left arm and left side, where she later died in the hospital.

Watch previous coverage: Man charged with murder after woman is shot, killed in Portsmouth

Man charged with murder after woman is shot, killed in Portsmouth

Officers located two kids ages two and seven in a neighbor's apartment, where they had gone to ask for help.

John Hood

Jordan is married to the suspect, Hasheed Mills, who court documents state can be seen on camera having an encounter with Jordan in the breezeway of the apartment.

Mills is then seen running back to his car and driving off, but is later taken into custody in Hampton.

Watch related content: Domestic violence survivor and advocate share experiences and resources

Domestic violence survivor and advocate share experiences and resources

"This is exactly where we don't want people to end up," Deborah Apperson, with H.E.R. Shelter, said.

Apperson said this is how they never want to see domestic violence come to an end for anyone.

"The average person who is abused leaves their abuser seven times before they leave for good," Apperson said. "So it is very common that they go back before making that decision to leave."

John Hood

Court documents say there was a history of violence against Jordan.

Mills was charged with assault and battery back in January after allegedly punching Jordan while retrieving some belongings at home.

Watch related video: First domestic violence safe home opens in Newport News

First domestic violence safe home opens in Newport News

Court records state that's when he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Jordan requested an emergency order which expired on Jan. 8.

John Hood

Another act of violence happened last year when Mills allegedly hit Jordan in the face with a phone and pulled her hair out, causing a bald spot.

H.E.R. Shelter in Portsmouth said if you are ever experiencing domestic violence they want to help you.

"They can reach out to our hotline which is (757) 485 -3384 and through our website we have some ways they can reach us through an online form if they need some help," Apperson said.

Mills is facing charges of aggravated murder and two counts of child neglect.