Dominion Energy's 3 major changes since Hurricane Isabel

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dominion Energy is highlighting three major changes since 2003's deadly Hurricane Isabel left thousands without power in Hampton Roads.
In the video player above, you'll hear from experts on why "big data" technology, grid hardening and strategic undergrounding better prepare us for storm recovery during outages.
Other featured coverage has been linked below.
Weather
20 years later: Changes since deadly hurricane flooded the Midtown Tunnel
1:56 PM, Jun 02, 2023
Weather
How hurricane hunters are tracking the tropics
12:02 PM, Jun 05, 2023
Weather
How the Outer Banks prepares for hurricanes
11:09 AM, Jun 07, 2023
Weather
How military operations keep us informed during hurricane season
2:46 PM, Jun 12, 2023