Dominion Energy's 3 major changes since Hurricane Isabel

Posted at 3:46 PM, Jun 20, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dominion Energy is highlighting three major changes since 2003's deadly Hurricane Isabel left thousands without power in Hampton Roads.

In the video player above, you'll hear from experts on why "big data" technology, grid hardening and strategic undergrounding better prepare us for storm recovery during outages.

