Ready for Elsa? Preparing your home for this storm and the next

NORFOLK, Va. - Each hurricane season, David Price has the same advice: Don't wait until it's too late.

"Get everything out of the way because when people procrastinate that means everyone comes at one time, everybody wants everything at one time, and we don’t want to get anyone left out," said the assistant manager at Taylor's Do It Center's location on Norfolk's Colley Ave.

When you're building your hurricane preparation shopping list, there are a few essentials Price says shoppers should seek out.

It starts with outside...

"If you have loose stuff on your porch, what I call 'wind worthy,' if you think it’s going to blow off somewhere, try to chain it down or tie it down," he said.

Rope and chains are two essentials Price suggests for furniture, garbage cans or anything that can't be brought inside. He also suggests a tarp to cover up any holes in your roof or anything else that you want covered.

Inside, the big item is a flashlight with batteries. Price tells News 3 he sees customers sometimes forget to make sure they leave with all the flashlight components.

"They’ll get their flashlights, but forget batteries. Or they’ll get flashlights and forget the bulb. You can have batteries, but if you don’t have a bulb, then you have no flashlight," he said.

FEMA also suggests having a first-aid kit and a portable cell phone charger in case the power goes out.

It's also recommended to have one gallon of water per person per day.

