Outer Banks officials preparing for Elsa

DARE Co., N.C. - In the Outer Banks, officials are preparing for whatever Elsa could bring to the area.

NCDOT crews tweeted Wednesday about staging equipment along NC-12 and asking folks to slow down and keep extra distance when on the roads, with expectations of heavy rain and water ponding.

Dare County Emergency Management officials are telling residents and visitors to stay aware of changing conditions and consider avoiding traveling if there's heavy rain and high winds. They’re also asking folks to not drive through flood waters or park cars in places that could flood.

