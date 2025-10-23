Outer Banks Moved to New Congressional District as N.C. Republicans Redraw Map

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — On Wednesday, the Republican controlled North Carolina Legislature approved a new congressional map in the state, impacting coastal communities like the Outer Banks. Six counties that used to be in the 3rd Congressional District are now part of the 1st Congressional District.

Green, Lenoir, Wayne and Wilson counties are now part of the 3rd Congressional District. Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties are now part of the 1st Congressional District. It's a move political experts say could give Republicans an additional seat in Congress.

In Raleigh, people protested the change. In the Outer Banks, a majority of people News 3 spoke with on Thursday, told us they feel it is unfair and takes a voice away from voters. One said this is something that should be on the ballot, not in the control of the political party in the majority.

The 1st Congressional District is currently represented by Democrat Rep. Don Davis. Davis narrowly beat Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout in 2024. In reaction to the new map, Davis posted a statement on X saying:

"While families in eastern North Carolina face real struggles and concerns, our state has prioritized passing a new congressional map that affects only our region, with the intention of predetermining the outcome of an election 377 days away. It is not only one of the darkest moments in our state's history, but the way it was done - offering limited public participation by those affected and ignoring the voices of those who did participate - is morally wrong on all fronts. Still, I remain committed to ensuring every voice in eastern North Carolina is heard, no matter how the lines are drawn."

North Carolina Republicans applauded the passage of the new congressional map. On X, North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger posted this statement:

"Just finished ratifying North Carolina's new Congressional map. Senate Republicans are fighting back against Democrat schemes that harm the American people and try to silence those who support President Donald Trump."

North Carolina has 14 congressional seats, currently made up of 10 Republicans and four Democrats. With control of Congress at stake in 2026, the GOP is hoping to expand their majority.