David's First Warning Forecast: Clouds, hazy sun with scattered storms developing on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s with scattered clouds and high humidity.

Friday should feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s and "feels like" temperatures around 102°.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the heat may pull back a bit on Saturday...high around 86 degrees, but the dew points (humidity) will remain high...making it feel like 95 degrees.

Spotty rain will be possible on both weekend days. Sunday should quickly warm up into the lower 90s.

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