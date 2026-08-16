Speaker Johnson to campaign for Kiggans in competitive VA-2 race

NORFOLK, Va. — House Speaker Mike Johnson is coming to Virginia Beach Monday to campaign for Rep. Jen Kiggans as the race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District draws national attention.

The contest is a rematch from 2022, when Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democrat Elaine Luria. Political analysts say the speaker's visit signals just how much is at stake for Republicans nationally.

"It just shows more than anything how critical the republicans nationally feel that holding onto Kiggans's seat is and how critical it is for them to retain a majority," veteran Virginia political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said.

Holsworth said Johnson's visit is aimed at a specific audience.

"I think Mike Johnson coming down is largely to rally the republican base and republican fundraisers. Congressional leaders right now their public opinion about them is not too high, so I don't think this is something that's going to appeal to Independents or disgruntled Democrats," Holsworth said.

Traditionally, the party in control of the White House faces strong headwinds during midterm elections, and Holsworth expects that dynamic could play a significant role in this race.

"Kiggans was able to defeat Elaine Luria and get the seat back last time. She's hoping to do it again but the headwinds are stronger this time," Holsworth said.

The district includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, Franklin, and parts of Chesapeake and Southampton County. It is generally considered to have a slight advantage for Republicans, but last year Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the district in the race for Virginia governor.

"The Democrats are relatively confident, but at the same time Republicans are going to make an all out effort to keep this seat," Holsworth said.

Millions of dollars are expected to pour into the race, with national and international issues anticipated to weigh heavily on voters.

"What's the public reaction to the war in Iran and what's happened there? Are they going to be by and large supporting the Commander-in-Chief or do the people in the region have the same kind of concern about the war and its implications for the American economy that we're seeing elsewhere?" Holsworth said.

Early voting in the race begins September 18th before Election Day on Nov. 3.

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