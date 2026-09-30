Va. and N.C. Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2026 Election

NORFOLK, Va. — Early voting is underway in Virginia and in North Carolina for the 2026 midterms and those heading to the polls will have more than just the Congressional races to consider this year.

Below you will find the information about the key dates and who/what is on the ballot. You can also find the Department of Election's Virginia Voter Pocket Guide here and important information about North Carolina’s elections.

Key Dates



Sept. 4: N.C. county boards of elections begin sending mail-in ballots to people who requested them.

N.C. county boards of elections begin sending mail-in ballots to people who requested them. Sept. 18: Early in-person voting begins in Virginia. Find where you can vote early here.

Early in-person voting begins in Virginia. Find where you can vote early here. Oct. 9 : N.C. voter registration deadline at 5:00 p.m.

: N.C. voter registration deadline at 5:00 p.m. Oct . 15: Early in-person voting begins in N.C. Find out where you can vote here.

. Early in-person voting begins in N.C. Find out where you can vote here. Oct. 18: Sunday voting begins in Virginia. Legislation was approved this year that requires voting "be made available for a minimum of five hours between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on the second and third Sunday immediately preceding all elections"

Sunday voting begins in Virginia. Legislation was approved this year that requires voting "be made available for a minimum of five hours between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on the second and third Sunday immediately preceding all elections" Oct. 20: N.C. absentee ballot request deadline at 5:00 p.m.

N.C. absentee ballot request deadline at 5:00 p.m. Oct. 23: This is the Virginia deadline to request a mail-in ballot (by 5:00 p.m.) and the last day to register to vote or update your voter information. After this day, Virginia voters can still register in-person at their polling place and cast a provisional ballot.

This is the Virginia deadline to request a mail-in ballot (by 5:00 p.m.) and the last day to register to vote or update your voter information. After this day, Virginia voters can still register in-person at their polling place and cast a provisional ballot. Oct. 24: Saturday voting begins in Virginia.

Saturday voting begins in Virginia. Oct. 31: The last day to vote early in-person in Va. and N.C.

The last day to vote early in-person in Va. and N.C. Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in Va. As long as you are in line when the polls close, you will be allowed to vote. Mail-in ballots can be accepted up until 5:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 (legislation was approved this year that extended the deadline from noon), but must have been postmarked by Election Day to be counted. In N.C., polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Completed N.C. absentee ballots must be received by the county board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Senate Races

One of Virginia's two U.S. Senate seats is among the 35 across the country that are on the ballot. Three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner faces a challenge from Republican retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa.

One of North Carolina's U.S. Senate seats is on the ballot as well. Republican Thom Tillis is retiring, which is creating an open seat. Former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper is running for the seat as is former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, Green Party Candidate Michael Dublin, and Libertarian Party Candidate Shannon Bray.

Virginia Ballot Questions

Virginians will also be asked three questions on whether to amend the state constitution. This is the final step in a years-long process that began in 2024:



Proposed Constitutional Amendment Question 1. If approved, the change would enshrine access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare in the state constitution. Read some of CBS 6's coverage here and here. The ballot question language is as follows:

"Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to (i) protect the freedom to make personal decisions about prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion, miscarriage management, and fertility care; (ii) protect doctors, nurses, and patients from being punished for these decisions; and (iii) allow for restrictions on access to abortion during the third trimester of pregnancy except when the patient's health is at risk or the pregnancy cannot survive?"



Proposed Constitutional Amendment Question 2: If approved, language banning same-sex marriage in the state constitution would be removed and language enshrining protections for same-sex couples would be added. Read some of CBS 6's coverage here.

"Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to (i) remove the ban on same-sex marriage; (ii) affirm that two adults may marry regardless of sex, gender, or race; and (iii) require all legally valid marriages to be treated equally under the law?"



Proposed Constitutional Amendment Question 3: If approved, language would be removed from the state constitution that requires formerly incarcerated felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored. Virginia is among only a handful of states that automatically revokes a person's right to vote if convicted of a felony. However, a recent federal ruling narrowed the scope of which type of felony this applies to. The ballot question language is as follows:

"Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended (i) to provide for the fundamental right to vote in the Commonwealth, (ii) to revise the qualifications of voters so that a person convicted of a felony is not entitled to vote during his period of incarceration but is automatically invested with the right to vote upon release from incarceration, and (iii) to update the existing prohibition on voting by persons found to be mentally incompetent to instead apply to persons who have been found to lack the capacity to understand the act of voting?"



N.C. Referenda

Voters are deciding whether to approve three constitutional amendments:



"Constitutional amendment to require all voters, not just those presenting to vote in person, to present photo identification before voting."

"Constitutional amendment to keep the State income tax rate from being raised higher than three and one-half percent (3.5%)."

"Constitutional amendment requiring limits on property tax increases by local governments."



U.S. House of Representatives

Virginia has 11 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and, like the rest of the country, all will be up for grabs. Several seats in the Commonwealth are among those CBS News says are among the battleground races that will determine control of that chamber.

The races will use the Congressional district maps approved in 2021, after the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled an effort earlier this year to change the maps was unconstitutional.

Virginia's 1st District: Ten-term Republican Rep. Rob Wittman faces a challenge from Democratic Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor. Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and James City Counties make up the majority of the district. The Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) has a breakdown of the district's geography, demographics, and voting history here.

Similarly in North Carolina all 14 seats are up for election. In the WTKR viewing area in Northeastern North Carolina, Republicans redistricted all voters into one district.



One-Percent School Construction Tax in Virginia

Thanks to language included in the current state budget, all Virginia localities have the ability to ask their residents whether to approve a one-percent sales and use tax that will fund new construction or major renovation projects at schools (some Northern Virginia localities can also use it for transportation projects). The tax would not apply to things like groceries, medicine, and personal hygiene products and would have to expire in 20 years.

A total of 47 localities are putting the question to voters this year, including the following in Hampton Roads:



Virginia Local Races

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, over 1,300 people are running for local offices across the Commonwealth -- including regular and special elections. To see who will be on your ballot, you can enter your address on the Virginia Department of Election's Polling Place Lookup page. Below are some of the races:

Chesapeake

Five city council seats are up for grabs in at-large districts. Fifteen candidates are running. Five school board seats are also on the ballot with 13 candidates running.

Hampton

Three city council seats are on the ballot in at-large districts. Six candidates are running. Three school board seats are also up for grabs with four candidates running.

Newport News

Of the seven cities, Newport News is the only one to have a race for mayor this year. Mayor Phillip Jones is seeking a second term as mayor. He faces two opponents: former State Delegate Phil Hamilton and former city council member Sharon Scott.

In addition, each of the north, central, and south districts have races for school board and city council. In the north city council district, Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany is running unopposed. In the north school board district, Douglas Brown is running unopposed. In the central city council district, three candidates are running. In the central school board district, two candidates are running. In the south city council district, three candidates are running. In the south school board district, Chair Terri Best is running unopposed. Two candidates are also running for an at-large school board seat.

Norfolk

There are five city council and school board races on the ballot. For the city council, only the races for Wards 3 and 4 are contested with two candidates running in 3 and three running in four. For school board, there are competitive races in Wards 1, 2, 4, and 5.

Current Council members Courtney Doyle and Tommy Smigiel are running unopposed in Wards 2 and 5. Scott Guirlinger is running unopposed in Ward 1 and would replace Martin Thomas on council, who decided not to run again.

Portsmouth

Three at large city council seats are up for grabs. Five candidates are running. Four school board seats are up for grabs with eight candidates running.

On the council, incumbents Mark Hugel, Bill Moody, and Vernon Tillage are all running for re-election. Moody is running again despite previously saying he planned not to this time. Former Vice Mayor and candidate for Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke is hoping to be elected to the council again as is former Councilman Mark Whitaker.

On the school board, four incumbents are running, including Chair Cardell Patillo.

Suffolk

Four district council seats are up for election. The Holy Neck Borough race is uncontested. Four school board district seats are also up for election with the Cypress Borough uncontested.

Virginia Beach

Six city council district races are on the ballot with all contested except for district 10. There are also six contested races for school board.

North Carolina

Voters in North Carolina are deciding on numerous other elections, including one N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice seat, three N.C. Court of Appeals Judge seats, 50 state senate seats, 120 state house seats, local judges and district attorneys, county offices, and additional municipal elections.

One of the races for NC House that would be close is in district 5, which includes parts of Northeastern North Carolina. Republican Bill Ward is seeking re-election against Democrat Sam Davis.

Here are sample ballots:

Currituck County

Sample Ballot

Dare County

2026 General Election Sample Ballot (B0001)

Includes: Avon, Buxton, Chicamacomico (Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo), Frisco, Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk (Jejac Street and Raymond Avenue), Manteo, Nags Head, and Wanchese.

2026 General Election Sample Ballot (B0002)

Includes: Colington, Duck, East Lake, Kitty Hawk, Manns Harbor, Southern Shores, and Stumpy Point.

Pasquotank County

Sample Ballot

Additional sample ballots can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

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