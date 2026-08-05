Luria, Kiggans officially set for rematch in Virginia's 2nd District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Elaine Luria and Jen Kiggans are set for a rematch in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, with experts saying control of the House could come down to the Hampton Roads seat.

Luria secured the Democratic nomination Tuesday to challenge Kiggans, the Republican incumbent who defeated her in 2022. Luria represented the district for two terms and says she should return as a check on the Trump administration.

"We need somebody who's going to go up there and stand up to this. We truly need less corruption in Washington and more affordability here in Hampton Roads," Luria said.

Kiggans says she is confident heading into the fall.

"There is a reason that we defeated Elaine Luria in 2022 and why we would defeat her again this year in 2026. Our country moves forward," Kiggans said.

Earlier this summer, Luria outlined her plans if elected, calling it her plan to Right the Ship in Washington. Among the first points listed is banning members of Congress and their families from trading stocks.

"I think it is incumbent on the members of Congress to not be in a position where there can be any appearance of impropriety," Luria said.

Luria previously called a proposed stock trading ban B.S. but says her position has since changed.

"My position on that has evolved," Luria said.

WATCH: Elaine Luria wins primary



Elaine Luria wins Primary

Kiggans has already voted in Congress to ban stock trading among members and says her work since taking office in 2023 has made a difference.

She says she's been "making our communities safer, securing our border, making sure we keep the federal government out of your lives and your federal tax burden low. I know there's that affordability piece that we all talk about, but what are we doing to make sure you're keeping more of that money in your bank account?" Kiggans said.

WATCH: Kiggans, Luria take aim at each other, set for November eletion rematch

Elaine Luria and Jen Kiggans take aim at each other, set for November election rematch

The UVA Center for Politics rates the race as a toss-up. Veteran Virginia political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth says significant money is expected to flow into the district.

"I think the race in Hampton Roads is going to be one of the most expensive in the country," Holsworth said.

With both sides eyeing the seat, experts predict control of the House could come down to this race.

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