2026 Virginia primary races: Which candidates will be on your ballot

The August primary elections in Virginia will feature a slate of competitive races as candidates seek to secure their party's nomination for the general election in November.

Primary Election Day is Aug. 4. Click here to find a polling place near you.

Watch previous coverage: Va. primary election early voting begins: Hampton Roads races and candidates

Va. primary election early voting begins

Early voting, which ran from June 19 to Aug. 1, was moved back as part of an effort by Virginia Democrats to redraw the state's congressional districts. However, the redistricting effort was struck down, so the districts remain the same as before.

Hampton Roads races

1st Congressional District — Democratic primary

The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with 7 candidates in the race:

Salaam Bhatti

Shannon L. Taylor

Jason S. Knapp

Mel E. Tull, III

Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs

Ericka W. Kopp

Tim S. Cywinski

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach sees sluggish early turnout ahead of Aug. 4 primary

Virginia Beach sees sluggish early turnout ahead of Aug. 4 primary

2nd Congressional District — Democratic primary

The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, Suffolk, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with 4 candidates:

Elaine G. Luria

S. "Dr. Nila" Devanath

Patrick B. Mosolf

William W. "Bill" Fleming

Virginia U.S. Senate — Republican primary

A Republican primary is also being held for a Virginia U.S. Senate seat, with 3 candidates on the ballot:

Bert Mizusawa

Kim Farington

David E. Williams

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Sept. 18 and will run through Oct. 31.

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