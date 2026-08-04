Hampton Roads primaries sets stage for high-stakes congressional races this fall

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick party nominees for Congress and Senate in November's midterm elections, with Hampton Roads races drawing national attention.

In the 2nd Congressional District — which includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight County and parts of Southampton County and Chesapeake — four Democrats are competing to challenge Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

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Veteran Virginia political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said the district is shaping up to be a marquee contest.

"I think the race in Hampton Roads is going to be one of the most expensive in the country," Holsworth said.

Holsworth said Democrats are optimistic about their chances.

"The Democrats think they have a good chance once again," Holsworth said.

J. Miles Coleman of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia said the 2nd District race is rated a toss-up — and carries significant historical weight.

"Since 2008, the party that has won the 2nd District of Virginia has also won the majority in the House overall, so it is a very key kind of bellwether of where the House might end up," Coleman said.

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In the 1st Congressional District — which includes James City County, York County, Gloucester County, Mathews County, Williamsburg, and Poquoson in the News 3 viewing area — seven Democrats are hoping to challenge Republican Rob Wittman in the fall. The Center for Politics rates that district as leaning Republican.

"The Democrats believe that they could possibly flip that seat — it's not going to be easy," Holsworth said.

Three Republicans are also competing for the chance to run against Democratic Sen. Mark Warner in November. The Center for Politics currently gives Democrats the advantage in that race.

Coleman said Hampton Roads voters hold significant electoral power, even if the campaign season feels overwhelming.

"I know to the average voters they might not like all the ads and the mailers and the signs everywhere, but you know electorally they have a lot of power," Coleman said.

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