Polls closed: Results to come in for Virginia's 2026 primary races

The August primary elections in Virginia featured a slate of competitive races as candidates seek to secure their party's nomination for the general election in November.
Polls were open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote tallying will now begin for a number of primary races in the commonwealth.
Watch previous coverage: Previewing Virginia's 2026 primary races
GOP primary for U.S. Senate
A GOP primary for U.S. Senate saw three candidates on the ballot. Bert Mizusawa will face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, who has already secured his party's nomination.
Democratic primary for Virginia's 1st Congressional District
The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The winner will face off against incumbent GOP Rep. Rob Wittman.
Candidates:
- Salaam Bhatti
- Shannon L. Taylor
- Jason S. Knapp
- Mel E. Tull, III
- Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs
- Ericka W. Kopp
- Tim S. Cywinski
Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach sees sluggish early turnout ahead of Aug. 4 primary
Democratic primary for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, Suffolk, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. The winner of this race will face off against incumbent GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans.
Candidates:
- Elaine G. Luria
- S. "Dr. Nila" Devanath
- Patrick B. Mosolf
- William W. "Bill" Fleming
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Sept. 18 and will run through Oct. 31.
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