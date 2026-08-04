Polls closed: Results to come in for Virginia's 2026 primary races

The August primary elections in Virginia featured a slate of competitive races as candidates seek to secure their party's nomination for the general election in November.

Polls were open in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote tallying will now begin for a number of primary races in the commonwealth.

Watch previous coverage: Previewing Virginia's 2026 primary races

2026 Virginia primary races: Which candidates will be on your ballot

GOP primary for U.S. Senate

A GOP primary for U.S. Senate saw three candidates on the ballot. Bert Mizusawa will face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, who has already secured his party's nomination.

Democratic primary for Virginia's 1st Congressional District

The 1st Congressional District, which includes Williamsburg, James City County and Gloucester, has a Democratic primary with seven candidates in the race. The winner will face off against incumbent GOP Rep. Rob Wittman.

Candidates:



Salaam Bhatti

Shannon L. Taylor

Jason S. Knapp

Mel E. Tull, III

Elizabeth Dempsey Beggs

Ericka W. Kopp

Tim S. Cywinski

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach sees sluggish early turnout ahead of Aug. 4 primary

Virginia Beach sees sluggish early turnout ahead of Aug. 4 primary

Democratic primary for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

The 2nd Congressional District, covering Virginia Beach, Suffolk, the Eastern Shore and Chesapeake, has a Democratic primary with four candidates. The winner of this race will face off against incumbent GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans.

Candidates:



Elaine G. Luria

S. "Dr. Nila" Devanath

Patrick B. Mosolf

William W. "Bill" Fleming

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Sept. 18 and will run through Oct. 31.

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