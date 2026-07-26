Newport News, York County voters weigh sales tax hike for schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Voters in Newport News and York County will decide in November whether to raise the local sales tax to fund school construction and renovation projects.

Newport News City Council and the York County Board of Supervisors have both approved placing the measure on the November ballot.

The votes follow a new state law from the General Assembly allowing localities to ask voters to raise the sales tax exclusively for school construction purposes.

In Newport News, the current sales tax rate is 6-percent. The referendum would allow an increase of up to 1 percentage point, which city leaders say would generate about $29 million a year for school construction and renovation. The city has identified $233 million in deferred maintenance that has accumulated over 15 years, according to Councilman Cleon Long.

Dr. James Graves, a teacher at Denbigh High School and president of the Newport News Education Association, said the aging school buildings are in need of attention.

"I've seen schools that have broken pipes. I've seen schools that have the AC unit has torn down or the vents is not done right," Graves said.

"These schools are old and when you have old schools you know you have problems that come with it," Graves said.

The Newport News City Council approved the ballot measure unanimously.

In York County, where the current sales tax rate is 7%, the Board of Supervisors approved placing the measure on the November ballot as well. County leaders say it would bring in about $12 million a year in new tax revenue. However, some concerns were raised during the approval process about the impact of raising taxes further.

"At 8-percent people are going to start making some hard choices of where they're going to buy their bigger purchases at," said Supervisor Stephen Roane.

Supporters of the measures say the investment is necessary for students and the broader community.

"It takes a community, it takes everybody in that community to make sure our kids are successful," Graves said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Contact Brendan Ponton Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Political Correspondent/Newport News Neighborhood reporter Brendan Ponton? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.