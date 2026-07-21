Newport News residents push for new development on Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A community committee is working with Newport News city planners to revitalize a stretch of Jefferson Avenue between J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Mercury Boulevard.

Heidi Dittmar, a longtime resident of the area, said she felt compelled to get involved.

"Driving down Jefferson I felt like this whole area was getting forgotten," Dittmar said.

Dittmar has been part of the committee of neighbors helping city planners develop a formalized plan for the area. She said the group wants to make sure new development reflects what the community needs.

"There's a lot to do around here and the access to a lot of points in the region is why we chose to live here," Dittmar said.

"We just wanted to make sure diversity was coming in as far as bringing restaurants, bringing a grocery store, bringing activities that kids could do," Dittmar said.

The stretch of Jefferson Avenue connects downtown Newport News to City Center. According to a draft of the city's plan for the area, neighbors have felt the corridor has an abundance of auto shops and vape shops. Dittmar said she has also noticed more vacant buildings in recent years.

"It never was so many empty buildings and so many areas that we were concerned that if they didn't do something this whole area would go down hill very quickly," Dittmar said.

As part of their work, the committee and planners are making recommendations for the area, including potential roadway improvements and a family entertainment center.

Bernard Sumpter, a business owner in the area, said he supports bringing more development to this part of the city.

"What we need is to spruce this area up a little bit to revitalize it and maybe get more people out here," Sumpter said.

Community members can continue to weigh in on the plan through next month.

Dittmar said she remains optimistic about what comes next.

"I'm trying to be hopeful with it. I'm hoping they do more than just pave the roads and make some changes," Dittmar said.

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