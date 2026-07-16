Newport News breaks ground on $40 million library to replace Grissom branch

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders broke ground Thursday on a $40 million library project that will replace the existing Grissom Library in the northern part of the city.

The new building will be more than 51,000 square feet and will include spaces for meetings, learning, and reading.

It will be located along Warwick Boulevard at the site of the former Sherwood Shopping Center, which was demolished to make way for the project.

WATCH: Newport News prepares to build a new Grissom Library in northern part of city

Newport News prepares to build a new Grissom Library in northern part of city

Construction is expected to last into 2028.

Deloris Thomas, a member of the Public Library Board of Trustees, said the project represents something meaningful for the community.

"Perhaps the most important thing a library can do is strengthen our community through connections. In a world where people can feel isolated libraries remain a safe and trusted gathering place," Thomas said.

Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany said libraries have evolved beyond their traditional role.

"Traditional libraries are a thing of the past. What libraries are right now are community hubs, so this will be an experience for folks to come and gather," said Bethany. "This will be an anchor for this community and growing up here man we've been wanting to see some progress for a long time and it's finally here."

WATCH: Drone photos shows progress of demolition of Newport News shopping center

Drone photos shows progress of demolition of Newport News shopping center

News 3 has continued to track this project, including when demolition of the shopping center was just getting started in March, and again in May.

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