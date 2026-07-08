$2 million in federal funds to help renovate Newport News community center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The SafeHaven Empowerment Center is receiving $2 million in federal funds to continue ongoing renovations at the facility.

One of the areas in need of repair is the swimming pool inside the center, which is currently shut off and unusable.

Antoine Bethea, who founded the center, said access to a pool is a priority.

"Having a pool is extremely important. When I was growing up, I had to ride close to 20 minutes to get to a pool," Bethea said.

Bethea is a Newport News native who spent 14 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts.

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He founded the center to give young people in the community a safe place to go, including during the summer, where about 50 kids are currently attending camp.

"For me to be able to come back and give back to the community that I grew up in it's a no brainer," Bethea said.

Local Congressman Bobby Scott helped secure the federal funding.

"We're talking about curfews and police actions. These kids won't need curfews and police actions. They're learning and on the right track," Scott said.

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Bethea said the mission of the center extends beyond the young people who walk through its doors.

"We want this to be a true wrap around not only for the babies but for the families," Bethea said.

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