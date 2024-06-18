'Everything in me, I give to Newport News:' Former NFL player Antoine Bethea opening center to guide youth

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A community center that's opening soon hopes to give kids a safe haven away from gun violence.

Antoine Bethea, a Super Bowl Champion and Newport News native, is passionate about providing youth with opportunities.

"When I say I want this to be a one-stop shop for the community, this is what it's going to be," said Bethea.

Bethea founded the SaveHaven Empowerment Center as part of his commitment to planting roots in the city he says molded him. The center already has some families thrilled for something new.

"A place like this will give youth that experience, give them something to do, get them off the streets, out of the bedrooms playing on PlayStations, and get them active. That's what they need now," said one Newport News resident.

The center will be in the former Boys and Girls Club building. It even brought back a few childhood memories for our Reporter Kelsey Jones, who went there when she was a kid. The inspiration for a community center stems from Antoine's own childhood.

"Everything in me, I give to Newport News. For me, it's important to impact people's lives. Young boys and young girls that look like me, let them know I'm coming up in similar situations," said Antoine.

From the bad to the good, the football star is hoping to touch down on a child's future with the center. Last year, the city approved this partnership with Bethea Family Foundationto provide resources to kids of all ages.

"We talk about sometimes some families not being able to get on the internet or have internet in their households. This will be a place where we can do that. I'm partnering with Best League Strategies, they'll come in and offer cybersecurity, so there will be a lot of different things," said Bethea. "We have basketball courts here and a swimming pool."

The center will also include technology and computer labs, a music studio, an eSports room, a culinary kitchen, and a clothes closet. Leaders at the center plan to also partner with Riverside Hospital to give kids back-to-school physicals, sports physicals, and immunizations for free.

"I have four great-grandkids and I know this center is going to be very valuable to them," said Velmaree Hill, who's excited to see this center open.

Bethea says the center will be open to everyone in the community, especially adults who need on-site resources for mental health. While there's still a lot of work to be done before he opens his doors, he says he's looking forward to the grand opening in August.